EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $66,955. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

