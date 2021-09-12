Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. Entegris has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

