EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,882.10

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $114,882.10 and $30,688.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00164014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044780 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

