Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,333 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,250 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

