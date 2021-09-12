Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,740 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SPX FLOW worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.