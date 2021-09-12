Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,162 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 553,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the period.

CMBS stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

