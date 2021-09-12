Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,734 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

