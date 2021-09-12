Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after buying an additional 620,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.13 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

