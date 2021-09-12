Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,172 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nomad Foods worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 429,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 203.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

