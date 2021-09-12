Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,873 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.62 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

