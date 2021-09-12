Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,983 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of The Aaron’s worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $857.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

