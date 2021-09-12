Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.