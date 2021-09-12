Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.