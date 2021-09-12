Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,394,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

