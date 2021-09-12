Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $23,030,536 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $189.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

