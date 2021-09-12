Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,525.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.