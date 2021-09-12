Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.61.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.