Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

