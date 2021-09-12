Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Elastic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,246,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $159.66 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

