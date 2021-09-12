Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PROS worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 210,482 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,028,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

