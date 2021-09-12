Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $147.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.