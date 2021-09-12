Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 674.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.65 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

