Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

