Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $45.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

