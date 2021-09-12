Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,864 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.