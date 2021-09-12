Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 341.9% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $48.76 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

