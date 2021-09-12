Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.