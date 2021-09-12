Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

