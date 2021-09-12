Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 144,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $108.19 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

