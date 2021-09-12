Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 91.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 582,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 278,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $45.64 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

