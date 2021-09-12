Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,533 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.