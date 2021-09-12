Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,344 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

