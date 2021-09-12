Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,404 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

