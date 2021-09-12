Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,977 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Strategic Education worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 40.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

