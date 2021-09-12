Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,884 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after purchasing an additional 341,204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

