Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,263 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

FIX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

