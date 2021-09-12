Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,625 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $28,587,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

