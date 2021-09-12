Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $165.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

