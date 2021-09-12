Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

