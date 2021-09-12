Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV opened at $60.76 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.