Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of TechTarget worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

