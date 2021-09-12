Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,823 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 352.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE KTB opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.