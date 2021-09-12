Enzyme (MLN) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $106.77 or 0.00236424 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $191.41 million and $20.82 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00062381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

