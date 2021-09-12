EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

NYSE EOG opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

