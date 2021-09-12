EOS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.76 or 0.00010531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $1.32 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,992,154 coins and its circulating supply is 957,908,409 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.