eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0022

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $648.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EOSDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

