EOSDT (EOSDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,042.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00186185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.05 or 0.07316821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.89 or 0.99689108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00949228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.