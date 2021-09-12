EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,962 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of EQT worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.40. 10,191,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.