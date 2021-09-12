Equal Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $634,607.03 and approximately $18,376.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00159714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

