Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $880.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $844.00 on Friday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.